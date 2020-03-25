R.I.P. Bill Rieflin – Ministry / Nine Inch Nails drummer looses battle with cancer

Drummer Bill Rieflin, know for his work with such bands like Ministry and Nine Inch Nails, died from cancer on Tuesday (March 24), aged 59. Besides working with Ministry and Nine Inch Nails he also played drums with the Revolting Cocks, Lard, KMFDM, Pigface, Swans, Chris Connelly, King Crimson, REM, among other projects.

Rieflin’s death was confirmed by Robert Fripp.

Born in Seattle, Bill Rieflin first joined The Telepaths and The Blackouts until he started working with Ministry, with whom he recorded albums like “The Land of Rape and Honey” (1988) and “In Case You Didn’t Feel Like Showing Up ” (1999). Over the years, he has been involved with several projects, especially industrial rock / metal related ones.

In the 2000s, Rieflin joined REM, recording albums like “Around the Sun” (2004) and “Collapse into Now” (2011). He then joined King Crimson, with whom he recorded live records and toured.

Rieflin was married to painter Francesca Sundsten until her death in 2019.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.