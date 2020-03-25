Finnish goth metal act Silentium launches first single on Out Of Line: ‘Unchained’ – watch the video

(Photo by Johan ‘Staffan’ Turbanov) The Finnish goth metal act Silentium has signed a record deal with Out of Line and have now released a brand new single, their first over over a decade.

Riina Rinkininen states: “We are very happy to be signed to Out of Line Music as we think Silentium is a great addition to their already impressive spread, that includes other kick-ass Finnish acts such as Bloodred Hourglass, Brymir and Blind Channel.”

“Unchained” was the first song to be completed for the upcoming Silentium album. “For years it has lurked in the dark waiting to be released. The idea of this song started to grow from the rhythmic pattern hammered by Janne’s drums in the beginning of the track and evolved to this kind of a solid headbanger of the upcoming album. Riina’s amazing vocals and Aapeli’s and Juha’s smashing guitar leads then perfected the final arrangement”, Sami Boman concludes.

You can watch a video for “Unchained” below.

From Funeral to Silentium

Silentium was formed in 1995 and it originates from Jämsänkoski, Finland. Keyboardist Sami Boman and original vocalist Matti Aikio created Silentium by adding violin player Jani Laaksonen, guitar players Toni Lahtinen and Juha Lehtioksa and drummer Jari Ojala into the line-up of their previous band Funeral.

Silentium’s first demos and EPs were released in tape format, and their albums have only been released in Europe and some Asian countries, although Silentium’s last single “Dead Silent” has been uploaded to some legal Finnish music websites for worldwide download. In 2006 singer Riina Rinkinen joined the band.

The long silence after the band’s hiatus after the release of the album “Amortean” ended in May 2019 already when Silentium released “Empty” as single and video which is a cover of the Finnish-French pop duo Eva+Manu. Silentium will be releasing their sixth studio album later in summer via Out Of Line Music and are currently planning to accompany the release with a tour.

