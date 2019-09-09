Psy’Aviah announces more details of upcoming ‘Soul Searching’ album – preview the first tracks!

One of Belgium’s finest electronica trademarks over the last decade, Antwerp-based Psy’Aviah aka Yves Schelpe returns with “Soul Searching”. The new album, expected for a November 1st release, was preceded by the “Dream Fever” download EP released in March this year.

The basic album (available here) will hold 12 tracks while there is also a limited 2CD set (available here) holding a 16-track bonus CD. And for the remixers amongst you all, there are 2 remix kits waiting for you as well once the album is released on Bandcamp.

Guest vocalists

The album itself features guest vocalists in the likes of Mari Kattman, Kyoko Baertsoen (ex-Hooverphonic and Lunascape), Lis van den Akker, Ellia Bisker, Addie Nicole, Saydi Driggers, Alicia May, Roeland van der Velde, Marieke Lightband, Mark Bebb as well as psychiatrist Prof Dr. Dirk De Wachter speaking on the intro track “Becoming Human”.

First 2 tracks available

You can now listen to the first 2 tracks which have been made available from the album.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/soul-searching-deluxe-edition">Soul Searching (Deluxe Edition) by PSY'AVIAH</a>

In case you missed the “Dream Fever” EP, as released in March, check it out below.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/dream-fever-ep">Dream Fever EP by PSY’AVIAH</a>

