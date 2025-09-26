ProtoU – Dark Orbit (Digital/CD Album – Cryo Chamber)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Since 2015, Ukrainian artist Sasha Puzan has released at least one album per year. Her discography already includes numerous collaborations, and in just ten years she has built an impressive body of work.

With this new release, she continues to expand her dark Cinematic and Ambient universe. The atmosphere recalls the early pioneers of the genre, though she reshapes it into something darker and more elusive. Deep sound waves pull the listener into a shadowy, mysterious journey, sometimes underpinned by resonant drones. Field recordings—such as subtle crackles—add texture and depth, reinforcing the immersive character of the album.

While the work doesn’t necessarily break new ground and at times feels like it lacks a true climax, several of the more developed compositions capture the essence of her craft beautifully.

ProtoU has never let me down—and she doesn’t here—but I can’t shake the feeling that she still has more to reveal than she currently allows. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Across The Supervoid feat. Duga 1”:

https://cryochamber.bandcamp.com/track/across-the-supervoid-feat-duga-1

