Post-punk band Crying Vessel release new video ‘The Third Covenant’

The LA based post-punk band, Crying Vessel, is releasing its third music video from the album “Pleasures For The Wicked”, released on Cleopatra Records in August of this year. Entitled “The Third Covenant” the video showcases the talents of dancer Son Bao Nguyen moving in hypnotic slow-mo through a series of poses that cross back and forth between ballet and martial arts.

The video was created by Neon Ray Films and can be viewed below.

Each song title on “Pleasures For The Wicked” is a part of a story, which can be heard in its entirety as a bonus hidden track on the CD only. It can also be read on the inside of the CD sleeve while listening. The album took 2 years to create and is the first time that Slade and Basil worked together in the songwriting.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.