Post-industrial duo Snowbeasts launch new album, ‘The Endless’, on Re:Mission Entertainment + music video for first single ‘Let’s Be Animals’

The fine Oklahoma City-based label, Re:Mission Entertainment, has just released the brand new album by the Providence-based post-industrial duo Snowbeasts, titled “The Endless”. The latest offering contains 10 tracks, with the band continuing to develop their sound based on the foundations of their previous heavy beat-oriented releases.

Snowbeasts comprises Robert Galbraith and vocalist Elizabeth Virosa, and since the band’s formation in 2014, they have been exceptionally prolific. To date, they have more than 20 releases, including collaborations with Dead Voices on Air, Solypsis, D.U.M.E., and Theologian.

Do take a moment to explore the full album below.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/the-endless">The Endless by Snowbeasts</a>

We are also pleased to present the video for “Let’s Be Animals” below. The lyrics express a desire to sever ties with humanity in order to escape war and other self-destructive behaviours that are not typically associated with “beasts”. The video was filmed on a chilly day in Hockomock Swamp, which is an Algonquin term meaning “place where spirits dwell”. This location is also considered part of the Bridgewater Triangle, an area south of Boston known for its paranormal activity and folklore. Some of the footage of wolves shown behind Snowbeasts was captured by Mandi Martini at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.