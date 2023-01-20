Here’s the all new video from Bara Hari: ‘Violence Rising’

The new Bara Hari single “Violence Rising” is out now via Re:Mission Entertainment.And today we can also present you the video made for the occasion. This is the second video and single from the forthcoming Bara Hari full length, “Lesser Gods”.

Bara Hari explains the video: “‘Violence Rising’ tells the tale of someone who’s coming to terms with the fact that their self-proclaimed righteousness may actually be just as biased as the views of the opposer. Visually inspired by fairy tales and Renaissance art, ‘Violence Rising’ is a cinematic portrayal of a virtuous queen who falls from grace, meets her demise and is transformed into the wolf she so feared.”

Here’s the video.

Bara Hari is the solo project of multidisciplinary artist Sam Franco. Franco writes, records, and produces herself out of her studio in Los Angeles. Franco’s take on dark pop brings here close to the style mixing Florence + the Machine, iamamiwhoami, Marina, and Garbage.

In the two extra stills from the video you get an idea of the Franco’s elaborate costumes and set pieces which she makes herself to accompany her music videos.