Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The EBM / darkwave act Poison the Vicar will release the “Diet of Worms” single featuring Ruin the Mind on April 4th. The single is the first new material from the project since last year’s singles “Violence”, “Occupy”, “BATHHUS” and “The Wolf (Textbeak Remix)”.

Poison the Vicar is a music project by Brandon Gordon now based in Philadelphia, PA, after originating in Shanghai, China. The band’s most recent album was “No More Silence” from November 2023.

Poison the Vicar single ‘Diet of Worms’ is not about worms…

The track isn’t inspired by worms, despite what the cover might imply, instead it’s based on Martin Luther’s historic 1521 trial and tackles power, corruption, and defiance. Brandon adds: “There is something about Luther’s trial that feels relevant to our times today. This song is a reflection on the weight of judgment and the resilience of conviction. I wanted to create something that felt ancient yet urgent—something that echoes today’s unrest.”

Indeed, the ‘Diet of Worms’ in 1521 refers to an assembly of the Holy Roman Empire in Worms, Germany, where Martin Luther was called to account for his writings. Those works questioned the doctrines and practices of the Roman Catholic Church.

Luther arrived under the promise of safe passage secured by his patron, Frederick III, Elector of Saxony. Standing before Emperor Charles V and influential church officials like Johann Eck, Luther admitted the authorship of his controversial texts, yet he refused to recant unless he was persuaded by clear scriptural evidence or reason. From that event also comes his famous declaration – “Here I stand. I can do no other” – which set the authority of the Bible over the decrees of the Church.

By refusing to renounce his teachings, Luther not only put himself at personal risk but also set the stage for a profound religious transformation. The Diet’s outcome led to the ‘Edict of Worms’, which declared him an outlaw and banned his writings. Thanks to his protector’s intervention, Luther escaped arrest, and his ideas spread rapidly through the new medium of the printing press, fueling what would become the Protestant Reformation.

For further historical background, check this video.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)