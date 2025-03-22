Plan C – Rewind (Digital EP – Afterfurcht)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Plan C is a brand-new Belgian project led by Mika Goedrijk (known from This Morn’ Omina, Sygo Cries, Nebula-H, Les Nuits Blanches, etc.) and Olivier Moulin, aka ‘Specteur.’

Their first EP features four songs, three of which include guest appearances by Gin Devo (Vomito Negro), Hans Verbeke (The Mars Model), and Jana Komaritsa (DarkRad). While some bombastic drum arrangements characteristic of Mika Goedrijk’s work are present, the overall sound deviates from the typical Belgian style. The electro sequences are reinforced—and at times even driven—by repetitive guitar riffs reminiscent of KMFDM. The electronic elements create a dark, unsettling atmosphere that blends seamlessly with the guitar and the equally repetitive vocals.

The first two tracks are particularly powerful and stand out as strong, well-executed compositions. In contrast, the remaining two—one of which incorporates samples from “Ma Baker” by Boney M—feel more like B-side material. All in all, this marks a promising start for yet another project shaped by Mika Goedrijk. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Tuesday’s Skeleton” feat. Gin Devo:

https://planc3.bandcamp.com/track/tuesdays-skeleton-ft-gin-devo-2

