Pink Panther Project unveil new video for ‘The Black Bloc Song’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Electro-industrial trio Pink Panther Project have released a new video for “The Black Bloc Song”, taken from their second full-length album, “Clinics And Models.”

Watch the video for “The Black Bloc Song” below.

The album was released digitally on July 21, 2025 via Assur Anshar, with global distribution by Rune Serpent Europa / The Circle Music; the CD edition follows via The Circle Music network. A Side-Line review described the record as “one of the finest electro productions [of the year] … simply put, a masterpiece.”

<a href="https://pinkpantherproject.bandcamp.com/album/clinics-and-models" rel="noopener">Clinics And Models by Pink Panther Project</a>

About Pink Panther Project

Pink Panther Project formed in London (UK) in 2023. It was originally the creation of Uela, who established the line-up with Alex K. and Ether Mu. Uela said this about the formation: “The basic concept was to create something fun and new, special … with danceable and melodic songs.” The current lineup duties: Uela (vocals, lyrics), Alex K. (synth, programming), and Ether Mu (synth, machines, drums).

The group’s first release cycle began in July 2024 with the debut single “Morticia Addams” via Marian Whores. An accompanying video premiered in the same week. Their debut album, the double-CD “Intoxicating Embrace”, followed on 16 September 2024 via The Circle Music / Marian Whores.

In 2025, Pink Panther Project released their second full-length, “Clinics And Models”, on Assur Anshar, with distribution handled by Rune Serpent Europa / The Circle Music.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)