Pink Panther Project unveil new video for ‘The Black Bloc Song’

Electro-industrial trio Pink Panther Project have released a new video for “The Black Bloc Song”, taken from their second full-length album, “Clinics And Models.”

Watch the video for “The Black Bloc Song” below.

The album was released digitally on July 21, 2025 via Assur Anshar, with global distribution by Rune Serpent Europa / The Circle Music; the CD edition follows via The Circle Music network. A Side-Line review described the record as “one of the finest electro productions [of the year] … simply put, a masterpiece.

About Pink Panther Project

Pink Panther Project formed in London (UK) in 2023. It was originally the creation of Uela, who established the line-up with Alex K. and Ether Mu. Uela said this about the formation: “The basic concept was to create something fun and new, special … with danceable and melodic songs.” The current lineup duties: Uela (vocals, lyrics), Alex K. (synth, programming), and Ether Mu (synth, machines, drums).

Pink Panther Project
The group’s first release cycle began in July 2024 with the debut single “Morticia Addams” via Marian Whores. An accompanying video premiered in the same week. Their debut album, the double-CD “Intoxicating Embrace”, followed on 16 September 2024 via The Circle Music / Marian Whores.

In 2025, Pink Panther Project released their second full-length, “Clinics And Models”, on Assur Anshar, with distribution handled by Rune Serpent Europa / The Circle Music.

