October 2, 2025

S1R1N addresses creation and destruction with new single and video “Voodoo Doll”

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 30, 2025
S1R1N

S1R1N

Canadian dark electronic project S1R1N has released the digital single “Voodoo Doll”, with an accompanying video. The track is available now on Bandcamp and other platforms.

The video references late-’90s/early-’00s aesthetics and was shot in abandoned sites, including a Victorian asylum and a tuberculosis sanatorium, with doll imagery used to stress the concept of lost innocence.

S1R1N describes “Voodoo Doll” as a work about self-destruction and destructive relationships, using the image of an effigy to mirror how love and anger can converge. “The story also serves as a metaphor for the artistic process,” she says. Credits on the release page list Morgan Von Darque (composer, vocals, lyrics), Sean Beesley (guitars, mix), and Sebastian Komor (mastering).

About S1R1N

S1R1N (pronounced “SEE-rin”) is the dark electronic project of Toronto-based artist and DJ Morgan Von Darque.

Active since 2025 with the digital single “Voodoo Doll”, she combines elements of industrial, darkwave, neoclassical, and symphonic metal. Von Darque, a classically trained singer and pianist, fully integrates classical composition techniques with electronic production.

The project features contributions from Sean Beesley (Die Blind / Live Evil Productions) on guitar and additional production.

