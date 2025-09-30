Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Canadian dark electronic project S1R1N has released the digital single “Voodoo Doll”, with an accompanying video. The track is available now on Bandcamp and other platforms.

The video references late-’90s/early-’00s aesthetics and was shot in abandoned sites, including a Victorian asylum and a tuberculosis sanatorium, with doll imagery used to stress the concept of lost innocence.

S1R1N describes “Voodoo Doll” as a work about self-destruction and destructive relationships, using the image of an effigy to mirror how love and anger can converge. “The story also serves as a metaphor for the artistic process,” she says. Credits on the release page list Morgan Von Darque (composer, vocals, lyrics), Sean Beesley (guitars, mix), and Sebastian Komor (mastering).

<a href="https://s1r1n.bandcamp.com/track/voodoo-doll" rel="noopener">Voodoo Doll by S1R1N</a>

About S1R1N

S1R1N (pronounced “SEE-rin”) is the dark electronic project of Toronto-based artist and DJ Morgan Von Darque.

Active since 2025 with the digital single “Voodoo Doll”, she combines elements of industrial, darkwave, neoclassical, and symphonic metal. Von Darque, a classically trained singer and pianist, fully integrates classical composition techniques with electronic production.

The project features contributions from Sean Beesley (Die Blind / Live Evil Productions) on guitar and additional production.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)