Paradox Obscur – Voxiter (EP – Paradox Obscur)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, Minimal-Electro.

Format: Digital, Cassette.

Background/Info: “Voxiter” is an EP featuring three songs released during the last days of 2021 by the Greek duo Toxic Razor – Kriistal Ann aka Paradox Obscur. They’ve already released great works and collaborated with labels like Peripheral Minimal, Young & Cold Records and Metropolis.

Content: The title song is an instrumental one getting us back to the cold, sterile and retro-like Electro of the duo. Both next cuts are moving in a similar style with robotic vocals on top. The sound remains driven by an icy mood and is accentuated by melodic parts.

+ + + : I remain addicted to the Electro-Minimalism of this formation, which composes their music in real time and with hardware equipment. No tricks and sophisticated effects, but just a cold Electronic ‘purity’. I especially recommend listening to the last cut “Digital Law” for its extra melodic touch on top.

– – – : This EP experiments with robotic vocals while Paradox Obscur got us used to the enigmatic, cold and 80s like vocals of Kriistal Ann. That’s for sure an element I’m missing here.

Conclusion: “Voxiter” isn’t my favorite Paradox Obscur-production although it still has this very personal and magic sound.

Best songs: “Digital Law”, “Universe”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/paradoxobscur