Out on February 14 (Valentine’s Day) is the new Pan-Pan Fell single “I’m My Valentine”. Pan-Pan Fell is the new darkwave / dark pop project by Jerry V Howard based in Chattanooga, TN, USA.

Howard began recording demos of his original music in early 1984, using a rigged setup in his bedroom. In August 1984, he moved to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to study Recording Industry at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU).

From 1986 to 1988, he was involved in three short-lived bands as the lead vocalist and primary songwriter, performing live in local Murfreesboro venues. In 1989, while living in Nashville, he recorded two songs under the artist name Talk About Nothing. By 1992, he launched a synthesizer-focused project named 7, later renamed 7.7, and performed live in Murfreesboro venues. However, by 1998, he found it increasingly difficult to develop his music ideas into completed songs and effectively gave up trying.

After a 25-year hiatus, Howard re-emerged in 2021 under the moniker J-Vance, releasing several singles between 2021 and 2023. In 2024, he introduced his new project, Pan-Pan Fell, focusing on darkwave and dark pop. The debut album, released on October 4, 2024, features new versions of music he originally created between 1988 and 1992. Howard is currently working on a second Pan-Pan Fell album, which will include tracks from 1992 to 1994, as well as new music.

