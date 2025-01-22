Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

NoNight is a Brooklyn, NY-based synth wave band featuring members of Mercury Rev, The Silent League, Sleep Maps and Pearl and The Beard. Out now is the brand new single “Take What You Want”.

NoNight explains about the single: “Justin and I wrote this one together, building everything around that pulsing beat. We aimed for a track with a banging drum part and a simple melody. The song carries a dark edge, with lyrics criticizing the grab-all-you-can society we’ve embraced as the best for everyone. People no longer have a say in their lives. A corpocracy controls us, promising we can have anything, while in reality, most people end up with nothing.”

<a href="https://nonight.bandcamp.com/album/nn3">NN3 by NoNight</a>

The band recently shared the official video for lead single “Are You Out There?” via YouTube.

Justin Russo (The Silent League, Mercury Rev) and Ben Kaplan (Sleep Maps, founder of Lost Future Records) founded NoNight in 2013. Over the years, they established a loose collective of artists and recorded two previous albums, seamlessly blending ’80s synth-pop with cinematic elements. For their latest record, they have expanded their lineup by bringing in singers Jeremy Lloyd-Styles (Pearl and the Beard) and Tess Posner, adding fresh dimensions to their sound.

And now Lost Future Records will release the full 13-track album NN3 digitally on January 31, 2025.

