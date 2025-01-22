Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

As reported a few days ago, the compilation “NMER C-01 2024” is now available via No Me Escucho Records. A second video from this project is out now, following Nómadas’ cover of the Depeche Mode track “Stripped” which you can also check out below. The second cover is by the post-punk/darkwave project Contractura and features a video for “A Veces 100 Años“, a mashup of two cover songs: one by the Argentine ’80s band Fricción and the other by The Cure.

The video, created by Diego Centurión, incorporates footage from the silent film “Waxworks” (1924) by Paul Leni.

And this is Nómadas’ cover of the Depeche Mode track “Stripped”.

For those unfamiliar with Fricción, Richard Coleman formed and led the darkwave and post-punk band in Buenos Aires in 1985. The band released two albums: “Consumación y Consumo” (1986) and “Para Terminar” (1988) before disbanding in 1989. They debuted with the single “A Veces Llamo” from their first album. The mashup also includes “100 Years” by The Cure, from their 1982 album “Pornography”.

“These two songs were tracks I listened to often during my adolescence, and they remain two of my favorite bands to this day. When I responded to the call from No Me Escucho Records, it felt like the perfect opportunity to pay tribute to them. Although creating this mashup took weeks of trial and error to achieve the desired sound, everything came together in Ferrán’s studio. His contribution on bass at the end was the cherry on top,” says Diego from Contractura.

About Contractura

Diego Centurión, an Argentine musician and producer based in Buenos Aires, has launched Contractura as his latest project. He released this cover as the project’s first track and is currently working on a debut EP set to come out in 2025. Diego plays guitars, provides vocals, and handles programming for the song, while Ferrán Pont Vergés (Die Noia Futuriszka, Zudpöl) adds bass, recording, mixing, and mastering.

Diego co-founded No Me Escucho Records and actively contributes to its compilations as a member of Luncil. He also collaborates with Ferrán Pont Vergés in Die Noia Futuriszka.

In 2024, Centurión introduced Contractura as a new post-punk/darkwave project.

