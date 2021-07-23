Out today is Clan of Xymox’ newest album ‘Limbo’ – check it out

Exactly a year after “Spider On The Wall”, goth rock band Clan of Xymox returns with a new album’ “Limbo”. As 2020 saw the world shut down, and Clan of Xymox was unable to tour, the band began writing and recording new material, influenced by the pandemic.

And that theme is indeed omnipresent on the 12-track release with tracks such as “Lockdown”, “Big Brother”, “The Great Reset”, “The Great Depression”, “How Long”, … Not exactly a hopeful album we must say, on the contrary.

You can check the release out below.

About Clan of Xymox

Clan of Xymox, also known as simply Xymox, are a Dutch goth rock band formed in 1981. Clan of Xymox started out as a trio of songwriters – Ronny Moorings, Anka Wolbert, and Pieter Nooten – and gained success in the 1980s, releasing their first two albums on 4AD, before releasing their third and fourth albums on Wing Records and scoring a hit single in the United States.

Their 1980s releases included synthpop/electronic dance music. The band is still active with Moorings as the sole remaining original songwriter.