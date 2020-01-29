Out now, the newest Rein single ‘Closer to Reality’ – and it’s fucking fat!

(Picture by Rein) Rein is back with a brand new single, the 1-tracker “Closer to Reality”. On this new single Joanna Reinikainen, aka Rein, makes a mix of more commercially tainted approach yet maintaining that edgy industrial sound. Perhaps not the most accessible track for the industrial crowd, but we are pretty sure this single will get her reaching out to a wider crowd.

Rein remains one of the most promising newcomers (I was quite under the impression when her work was pitched to Side-Line at the early start of her carreer), you get a fat production and excellent vocals. We only expect the best for her up- and coming debut album expected for later this year!

Here’s the new single!

<noscript><iframe title="Spotify Embed: CLOSER TO REALITY" width="300" height="380" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" allow="encrypted-media" src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/track/6rbRqGuLRD1iMgAWhDV0rw?si=SDkGJXbjShiDC9gE23xDtA"></noscript>

