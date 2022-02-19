Oubys – End Space (Album – Belgian Neumusik / Wool-E Discs)
Genre/influences: Electro-Ambient. Format: Digital, CD. Background/info: Belgian artist Wannes Kolf is already active under the…
Genre/influences: Electro-Ambient.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/info: Belgian artist Wannes Kolf is already active under the Oubys moniker for more than ten years. He released an impressive number of productions and last year joined hands together with Belgian Neumusik to release ‘chapter 32’ in this series devoted to Belgian Ambient music.
Content: This album features 4 tracks leading the listener into an icy, abyssal sound universe. The work however takes off with bombastic drum layers, which are rapidly joined by icy sound signals. This ultra-cold approach is the common thread between all tracks. It creates a dark universe of repetitive loops, which are achieved with extra sound layers. The last track is the most elaborated one and evolves into a Psychedelic exposure.
+ + + : This album is without a shadow of a doubt one of my favorites in this Belgian Neumusik series. Ambient-Electro has been transposed into an extremely icy atmosphere created by outstanding sound treatments. The low sound waves are accentuating the dark side of the work. There’s no real track to throw away, but the last one (cf. “Fantom”) is the most sophisticated one while I really enjoy the frosty sound treatments of “Dimensional” and “Prospect”.
– – – : No real minus points to mention.
Conclusion: Oubys is the kind of project deserving more attention and recognition; this album reveals a great approach and outstanding tracks!
Best songs: “Dimensional”, “Fantom”, “Prospect”.
Rate: 8½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/deepspatialsonicexperience
Label: www.wool-e-discs.be / www.belgianneumusik.be /
