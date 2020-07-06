Ost+Front releases brand new video and single ‘Ikarus’ off the new album ‘Dein Helfer in der Not’

(Photo by Kerstin Wappler) The Berlin based band Ost+Front has released a brand new lyric video for their single “Ikarus” which is taken off the new album “Dein Helfer in der Not” expect to be released on July 31st.

Watch the Ost+Front lyric video “Ikarus” below.

The upcoming Ost+Front album “Dein Helfer in der Not” was mixed and mastered at Fascination Street Studios in Sweden and will be released as a CD, as a 2-CD Digipak including a bonus CD with additional tracks and remixes, as a limited 2-LP incl. download code as well as a limited box set. The latter will include the Digipak, a flask, an emergency set, a face mask, a certificate of authenticity signed and hand-numbered by the band and another bonus CD with exclusive songs.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.