Artoffact Records to release NYC post-punks’ Bootblacks new album ‘Thin Skies’ – check the first track streaming now

Following a handful of formative sessions with prolific drummer/producer Jim Sclavunos (Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Sonic Youth), the Brooklyn-based Bootblacks released its first EP “Narrowed” in the fall of 2012. The debut full-length eVeinse came next in 2016 and was backed by extensive touring. 2017’s “Fragments” found the band expanding to a more synth-heavy sound.

Out on October 9th on Artoffact Records is the new album release of “Thin Skies” by Bootblacks. With “Thin Skies”, the band’s first album for Artoffact Records, they continue where “Fragments” left off. The whole was produced by Jason Corbett of Artoffact labelmates Actors with backing vocals courtesy of Shannon Hemmett (Actors) and Kennedy Ashlyn (SRSQ, Them Are Us Too).

You can stream the new track “Traveling Light” right below and pre-order the album right here on Bandcamp in various formats.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.