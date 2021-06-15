OMD announces 2022 North American tour dates

OMD is coming back to North America for a headline tour bringing 40 years of greatest hits. You can see all the dates below.

Now that we think of it, 40 years is actually kinda ‘misleading’ some might say as the band released its very first single already in 1979, which was a re-recorded version of a track originally by the Id (which was the first band for McCluskey and Humphreys) called “Electricity”. But the UK and European tour was already announced in March 2019 as part of the group’s 40th-anniversary celebrations which saw the release of a retrospective deluxe boxset entitled “Souvenir”.

Here are the confirmed dates.

About OMD

OMD (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark) were formed in Wirral, Merseyside (UK) in 1978 by Andy McCluskey (vocals, bass guitar) and Paul Humphreys (keyboards, vocals). The band gained popularity throughout Europe with the 1980 anti-war song “Enola Gay”, and achieved broader recognition via “Architecture & Morality” (1981) and its three singles, all of which were international hits.

In 1989, creative differences saw Humphreys and other members form the spin-off band the Listening Pool, leaving McCluskey the only remaining member of OMD. The group returned with a new line-up and explored the dance-pop genre: “Sugar Tax” (1991) and its initial singles were hits in Europe. By the mid-1990s, however, electronic music had been supplanted by alternative rock, and both OMD and the Listening Pool disbanded in 1996. McCluskey later conceived pop girl group Atomic Kitten, for whom he served as a principal songwriter, while Humphreys formed the duo Onetwo alongside Propaganda vocalist Claudia Brücken.

In 2006, the band reformed with Humphreys and McCluskey working on material closer in sound to their early output; “The Punishment of Luxury” (2017) was the group’s seventh top 10 entry on the UK Albums Chart.