Nordvargr releases vinyl edition of 2008’s ‘Pyrrhula’ album

The black ambient / drone / doom project Nordvargr (MZ.412) is releasing a vinyl version of the “Pyrrhula” album in a limited edition of 500 copies and this on pale amber coloured vinyl via Cold Spring Records.

“Pyrrhula” was originally released on Cold Spring in 2008 and was one of the label’s most popular albums. This 2021 edition has been restored from the original masters, and further refined for the vinyl format.

Partly based on an old Swedish folktale, “Pyrrhula” (“Doomlord”) is a pitch black journey into utter darkness. You get the previously released eight black ambient / doom / droneworks on this vinyl.

About Nordvargr

Behind the project we find Swedish musician Henrik Nordvargr Björkk. When he was 16 he bought a Roland SH-101 synthesiser and began working on music inspired by bands such as DAF and Front 242. This led to Björkk recording with friends producing what would later be the band Pouppée Fabrikk.

In 1988 Nordvargr became part of the influential black industrial combo Maschinenzimmer 412 (later Mz.412). The first album, “Malfeitor”, was released in 1989 on the Cold Meat Industry label. Since then, he has systematically explored the broad field of post-industrial music, releasing solo records covering noise, power electronics, militant, dark ambient, drone, blackened noise, experimental and avant garde. In parallel to his band activities, he has pursued a solo career with a vast amount of record releases.

Nordvargr’s early work was characterized by The Wire as “cultish Dark Ambient”, but became more experimental. He has made industrial music (Mz.412), and ambient black metal (Vargr). Other projects include Folkstorm, Econocon, Toroidh, Hydra Head Nine, Nordvargr / Drakh, Thee Maldoror Kollective, Muskel, Naer Mataron, Incinerator International, L/A/B, Goatvargr, Marvargr, Körperwelten, All Hail the Transcending Ghost, Resignation, Nexus Kenosis, Angst and Kongo and maybe we have forgotten one or two.