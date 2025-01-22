Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The post-punk trio Adwaith just dropped four new tracks ahead of new album “Solas” (“light of being” or “enlightenment” in Celtic) which will be released on February 7th, 2025 via Libertino Records. The tracks which are released now are “Heddiw / Yfory”, “Purdan”, “Y Diwedd”, and “Ni”.

“Solas” was recorded across diverse locations—including the Outer Hebrides in Scotland, Lisbon in Portugal, and multiple studios in Wales.

Of the new tracks, the band says this: “‘Heddiw / Yfory’ is a deeply nostalgic song that captures the intense bond we have with places that shaped us. It reflects on the comfort and familiarity of returning home, where even the simplest things—like gazing out a bedroom window or walking familiar paths—can evoke a powerful sense of belonging.

‘Purdan’ was written and recorded during our time in Lisbon. The song explores the complexity of being lured into a false sense of security by someone or something, feeling drawn to them despite knowing they might not have your best interests at heart.

‘Y Diwedd’ is a breakup song that delves into the poignant moments of knowing a relationship is nearing its end, yet fearing to acknowledge it. It captures the bittersweet tension of those final moments together, where both parties are reluctant to let go, even though the inevitable looms.

‘Ni’ is a song about unity, love, and the importance of finding your tribe—the people who truly understand, love, and support you. It’s a reminder that, even in a world of 8 billion people, there are those out there who will love, embrace, and accept you for who you are.”

About Adwaith

Adwaith, translating to “Reaction” in English, is a Welsh-language post-punk band hailing from Carmarthen in West Wales. Formed in 2015, the trio comprises Hollie Singer (vocals, guitar), Gwenllian Anthony (bass, keys, mandolin), and Heledd Owen (drums).

Singer and Anthony became friends at the age of three and grew up together in Carmarthen. They started their musical journey in their hometown, performing locally and meeting drummer Heledd Owen during their first performance.

The trio released its debut album, “Melyn”, under Libertino Records in 2018. They followed up with their sophomore album, “Bato Mato”, in 2022.

The band now prepares to release their third album, “Solas”, a 23-track double album entirely in Welsh, scheduled to come out on February 7, 2025.

Adwaith ‘Solas’ UK and EU Tour 2025

UK Dates:

February 8: Neuadd Ogwen, Bethesda

February 11: Rough Trade, Bristol (In Store)

February 15: The Lyric Theatre, Carmarthen

February 20: Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds

February 21: The Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

February 22: The Portland Arms, Cambridge

February 25: Cluny 2, Newcastle

February 26: Nice N Sleazy, Glasgow

February 27: Sneaky Pete’s, Edinburgh

March 1: Bodega Social Club, Nottingham

March 6: Oslo, London

March 7: The Louisiana, Bristol

March 8: The Cornish Bank, Falmouth

EU Dates:

March 18: Paradiso, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

March 19: Hafenklang, Hamburg, Germany

March 21: Hãngmattan, Musikens Hus, Göteborg, Sweden

March 25: Maravillas Club, Madrid, Spain

March 26: Mardi Gras, A Coruña, Spain

March 27: La Salvaje, Oviedo, Spain

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor

