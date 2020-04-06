Nite release brand new video for ‘Hurt No More’ – watch here, especially Tears For Fears fans

Dalles-based electronic rock artists Nite have released their new music video “Hurt No More”. “Hurt No More” is the newest song to be released of off Nite’s third studio album “Sleepless”, which is out April 17th on Cleopatra Records. The Canadian-born twin brothers, Kyle and Myles Mendes, have a sound which reminds of Tears For Fears. Fans will recognize more than one similarity listening to Nite, especially to this song.

Myles Mendes explains in more detail what drove him to write “Hurt No More”: “I wrote this song deep in winter, sick out of my mind, and quarantined in a basement located in the small town of Steinbach MB, Canada. I wanted to create a summer-y vibe with this tune by mashing up my influences of INXS and Amii Stewart. It was a great escape from the 5 feet of snow outside and from the basement that made me feel trapped and claustrophobic. The song is about a new relationship forming, and both people leaving past heartbreaks behind.”

Here’s the music video.

