Nine Inch Nails keyboardplayer Alessandro Cortini announces Mute signing and new album ‘Volume Massimo’ – check out the opening track!

(Photo by Emilie Elizabeth) Alessandro Cortini will have his labeldebut on the legendary Mute label on September 27th when he releases his 7th solo album “Volume Massimo”. The album follows 2017’s “Avanti”.

“Amore Amaro”, the opening track, is available today.

Alessandro Cortini will be premiering his new “Volume Massimo” A/V show again at Berlin Atonal this year and a tour will follow, with shows at London’s Barbican and festivals such as Up to Date, Draaimolen, LEV, Sonica Mira, Bozar, and more.

Alessandro Cortini is an Italian musician best known for being keyboard player in Nine Inch Nails. Cortini is also the frontman for the Los Angeles-based electronic-alternative band SONOIO. He was also a founding member of Modwheelmood, an electronic/alternative band from Los Angeles, with former Abandoned Pools guitarist Pelle Hillström. Cortini also joined How To Destroy Angels, a project consisted of Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Rob Sheridan and Mariqueen Maandig, as a touring member.

Upcoming shows

28/8–1/9 Atonal, Berlin

8/9 Up to Date Festival, Białystok

14/9 Draaimolen, Tilburg

22/9 TBA, Japan

28/9 Sonica, Ljubljana

19/10 The Barbican, London

20/10 LEV Matadero, Madrid

21/10 St Paul`s Sessions, Athens

25/10 Semibreve, Braga

6/11 Slaktkyrkan, Stockholm

8/11 Mira Digital Arts Festival, Barcelona

30/11 TBA, Copenhagen

6/12 Monk, Rome

7/12 Argo 16, Venice

11/12 Bozar Electronic Series, Brussels

11/4 Concertgebouw, Bruges

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.