Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds cancel UK & European 2021 Tour

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds have cancelled their UK & European 2021 Tour. The info was posted earlier this morning on the band’s official website. Concertgoers are asked contact their point of purchase to get refunds.

The tour is canceled due to the ongoing situation with Covid-19 the band says: “The complexity and scale of the tour we had planned, combined with the continued uncertainty around the pandemic means that despite the hard work of everyone involved we have not been able to guarantee that the shows can happen.”

The band will continue to work on alternative plans for 2021 and 2022.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds had already cancelled their North American 2020 tour as well due to the ongoing pandemic. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds then said they were working on plans to return to North America in 2021, but it’s far from sure it will happen.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.