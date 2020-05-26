New Uncreated EP with Robert Enforsen from Elegant Machinery out on June 5th – check out the previews

On June 5th Conzoom Records will be the newest Uncreated EP “Leaving Now”. For the occasion Swedish electro artist Patrik Hansson (also known as the Vanguard frontman) invited guest singers for many of his new songs. Included on the EP for instance are Elegant Machinery frontman Robert Enforsen and Train To Spain singer Helena Wigeborn.

In addition to the original version of the title track there is also a “Leaving Now (Extended Version)” and remixes by Vanguard, Electro Spectre and Caisaron. The EP is rounded off by 4 more tracks. Robert Enforsen sings on “Pushing Borders” and on the other songs, one of which is sung in Swedish for the first time with Uncreated mastermind Patrik Hansson doing the vocals himself.

This is the track listing of the EP:

Leaving Now (feat. Robert Enforsen) 3:34

Fast Forward (feat. Helena Wigeborn) 4:28

Pushing Borders (feat. Robert Enforsen) 3:41

I was wrong 3:49

Ta över nu 4:45

Leaving Now (feat. Robert Enforsen) (Vanguard Remix) 3:52

Leaving Now (feat. Robert Enforsen) (Electro Spectre Remix) 3:38

Leaving Now (feat. Robert Enforsen) (Caisaron Remix) 3:26

Leaving Now (feat. Robert Enforsen) (Extended Remix) 4:45

The Last Goodbye 4:21

You can preview the EP below.

