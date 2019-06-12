New music video from Uncarnate: ‘Samael’ – watch it here!

The fine dark electropop act Uncarnate returns with a brand new video for the track “Samael”. The clip above promotes the new mini-album “Reality Breakdown” which you can check out below on Bandcamp.

Here’s what Adam Radziszewski says about the video: “It tells a story which starts in a lab and ends in the woods at night. It’s not clear whether the musicians really meet Herne the Hunter, an elder forest ghost, or if this was nothing but tripping after the consumption of the primeval psychoactive substance just resynthesized from a plant.”

<a href="http://uncarnate.bandcamp.com/album/reality-breakdown">Reality Breakdown by Uncarnate</a>

Bio

You will probably remember this fine band as they have been featured on 2 of our Face The Beat compilations. This Polish duo combines darkwave aesthetics, avant-pop and dance beats. Uncarnate draws inspiration from Scandinavian synthpop, Polish post-punk and Western European electro-industrial. Their newly released mini-album “Reality Breakdown” presents a cleaner, softer and deeper sound than their first “Weak Protein Life” EP.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.