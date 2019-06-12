Child of Night announce Summer USA Tour

Post-Punk/Darkwave artists Child of Night are to tour the USA with Shanghai Beach. The 20 date tour starts June 28th in Chicago,IL and wraps up July 20th in Cincinnati,OH.
Child of Night released their new EP “What Remains” in late 2018. Recently they released their new song “Compromise” which will be featured on Clan Destine Records upcoming compilation “Life its Krieg” and can be heard below.
New video clip “Compromise”
Tour Dates
- June 28th Chicago,IL @Burlington Bar
- June 29th Minneapolis,MN @Nomad
- June 30th Omaha,NE@The Sydney
- July 2nd Missoula,MO @TBA
- July 3rd Spokane,WA @Baby Bar
- July 5th Portland,OR @Blackwater
- July 6th Eugene,OR @Old Nick’s
- July 7th Seattle,WA @The Highline
- July 9th Salt Lake City,UT @Urban Lounge
- July 10th Denver,CO @NCRC
- July 11th Riverside,CA @Aurea Vista
- July 12th Los Angeles,CA @Redwood Bar
- July 13th San Diego,CA @Spacebar
- July 14th Phoenix,AZ @The Lunchbox
- July 15th Austin,TX @Cheer Up Charlie’s
- July 16th Houston,TX @Notsuoh
- July 17th New Orleans,LA @The Goat
- July 18th Nashville,TN @Drkmttr
- July 19th Bloomington,IN @Blockhouse
- July 20th Cincinnati,OH @The Hub
Child of Night hail from Columbus, OH and Pittsburgh, and is an electronic duo comprised of J. Thompson and T. Wolfe. Originating in 2017 as a part of the current Analogue Darkwave Revival, Child of Night offers a crystal clear production, a multi-media live show, and “more emphasis on songwriting than worrying about a ‘Goth’ image” as they say.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
Tags: