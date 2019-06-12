Child of Night announce Summer USA Tour

Post-Punk/Darkwave artists Child of Night are to tour the USA with Shanghai Beach. The 20 date tour starts June 28th in Chicago,IL and wraps up July 20th in Cincinnati,OH.

Child of Night released their new EP “What Remains” in late 2018. Recently they released their new song “Compromise” which will be featured on Clan Destine Records upcoming compilation “Life its Krieg” and can be heard below.

New video clip “Compromise”

Tour Dates

June 28th Chicago,IL @Burlington Bar

June 29th Minneapolis,MN @Nomad

June 30th Omaha,NE@The Sydney

July 2nd Missoula,MO @TBA

July 3rd Spokane,WA @Baby Bar

July 5th Portland,OR @Blackwater

July 6th Eugene,OR @Old Nick’s

July 7th Seattle,WA @The Highline

July 9th Salt Lake City,UT @Urban Lounge

July 10th Denver,CO @NCRC

July 11th Riverside,CA @Aurea Vista

July 12th Los Angeles,CA @Redwood Bar

July 13th San Diego,CA @Spacebar

July 14th Phoenix,AZ @The Lunchbox

July 15th Austin,TX @Cheer Up Charlie’s

July 16th Houston,TX @Notsuoh

July 17th New Orleans,LA @The Goat

July 18th Nashville,TN @Drkmttr

July 19th Bloomington,IN @Blockhouse

July 20th Cincinnati,OH @The Hub

Child of Night hail from Columbus, OH and Pittsburgh, and is an electronic duo comprised of J. Thompson and T. Wolfe. Originating in 2017 as a part of the current Analogue Darkwave Revival, Child of Night offers a crystal clear production, a multi-media live show, and “more emphasis on songwriting than worrying about a ‘Goth’ image” as they say.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.