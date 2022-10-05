Camouflage side-project Areu Areu sees 30th anniversary edition of ‘Areu Areu’ in an extended edition

October 5, 2022 bernard

Under the name Areu Areu, the two Camouflage musicians Heiko Maile and Marcus Meyn released…

Camouflage side-project Areu Areu sees 30th anniversary edition of'Areu Areu' in an extended edition

Under the name Areu Areu, the two Camouflage musicians Heiko Maile and Marcus Meyn released a 5-track EP in 1992, which is now being re-released in an extended version in a limited edition and for the first time on vinyl.

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of this release, the complete work of Areu Areu now appears on a full length album for the first time, as a digipak and on vinyl. The release will be out via Bureau B on November 18th.

Here’s the tracklist and revised artwork:

  1. Day Tripper
  2. Mr. X / Modern Technology
  3. Ricky’s Hand
  4. I’m Your Money / Tora Tora Tora
  5. Cold
  6. Day Tripper (Instrumental)
  7. Mr. X / Modern Technology (Instrumental)
  8. Ricky’s Hand (Instrumental)
  9. I’m Your Money / Tora Tora Tora (Instrumental)
  10. Cold (Instrumental)

The genesis of Areu Areu

In 1991, a friend and companion of Heiko Maile and Marcus Meyn, the photographer Reiner Pfisterer, celebrated his 24th birthday. Instead of records or books, the two Camouflage founders planned to present the birthday child with a performance by a band formed especially for the occasion and launched Areu Areu.

After Camouflage had just released their rather acoustic sounding album “Meanwhile”, Maile and Meyn were more in the mood for purely electronic music, so this side project was just what they needed to play around with the electronic gear they had accumulated in their studio in the centre of the small town of Bietigheim in southern Germany.

The result were cover versions of songs that had always strongly influenced Maile and Meyn: “Day Tripper” (Beatles), “Cold” (The Cure), “Ricky’s Hand” (Fad Gadget) and a two-song medley of “I’m Your Money” (Heaven 17) and the Depeche Mode Classic “Tora! Tora! Tora!”. In addition, several versions of their legendary German-language song “Mr. X” were worked out. A few weeks after the party, Maile and Meyn told their A&R manager about the project, and in 1992 a limited 5-track EP was released on Metronome, in a small edition on CD.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Camouflage side-project Areu Areu sees 30th anniversary edition of 'Areu Areu' in an extended edition

Camouflage side-project Areu Areu sees 30th anniversary edition of ‘Areu Areu’ in an extended edition

October 5, 2022 bernard
Legendary Belgian post-punk Soviet War comes with new and old work

Legendary Belgian post-punk Soviet War comes with new and old work

October 5, 2022 bernard
Terence Fixmer latches debut album for Mute - Listen to the first single ‘Corne de Brume’

Terence Fixmer shares latest single, ‘Synthetic Mind’

October 4, 2022 bernard
Depeche Mode officially announce new tour and album 'Memento Mori'

Depeche Mode officially announce new tour and album ‘Memento Mori’

October 4, 2022 bernard
Mentallo & The Fixer's 'No Rest For The Wicked' see 30th Anniversary release in a very limited edition

Mentallo & The Fixer’s ‘No Rest For The Wicked’ see 30th Anniversary release in a very limited edition

October 3, 2022 bernard