Neuroactive announces first new album since 2015 – check the first 2 tracks

After the recently released 2-track download single “Night Flights”, Neuroactive now announces a full blown studio album: “Minor Side​-​Effects”! The album will be out on March 20. Important detail, Neuroactive recorded this album in its original line-up.

Leadvocals by Kimmo Karjalainen, Vesa Rainne… and Halo Effect’s singer John Peverieri

For the album Jarkko Tuohimaa reunited with his 2 original bandmates Kimmo Karjalainen and Vesa Rainne and decided to go for a harder edge through punching electro sequences and kicking beats compared to the band’s most recent softer dance pop releases through the US-based A Different Drum label. This new 7th full length studio album is a logical and natural evolution in the band’s impressive music repertoire. Invited as well is Halo Effect’s singer John Peverieri performing guest vocals on 2 songs.

The album is available in 2 versions, a CD version (available here in pre-order) and a download version (via Bandcamp and other services once it’s released). Note that the Bandcamp pre-order comes with an immediate download of two tracks: “In Rust We Trust” and “Night Flights” (the album version).

<noscript><iframe style="border: 0; width: 100%; height: 120px;" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/album=2120106788/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/tracklist=false/artwork=small/transparent=true/" seamless></noscript><a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/minor-side-effects">Minor Side-Effects by NEUROACTIVE</a>

For those who haven’t yet downloaded the 2-track download single “Night Flights”, you can do that right here, or via Spotify of course.

<noscript><iframe style="border: 0; width: 100%; height: 120px;" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/album=3038865871/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/tracklist=false/artwork=small/transparent=true/" seamless></noscript><a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/night-flights-ep">Night Flights EP by NEUROACTIVE</a>

Neuroactive, delivering outstanding synth pop since 1991

It’s back in 1991 that Vesa Raine, Ville Brusi and Jarkko Tuohimaa created the now cult synth pop / EBM band Neuroactive. Signing their first album, “Morphology”, in 1994 with Cyberware Productions, the group went on to produce “Phonic Trace” in 1997. Shortly thereafter, Brusi and Rainne left the group, and Kimmo Karjalainen came on board to sing for the next two albums “Fiber Optic Rhythm” and “Transients”. Note that “Fiber Optic Rhythm” also featured Geoff Pickney of The Nine on guest vocals.

“Fiber Optic Rhythm” was a huge breakthrough for Neuroactive, and they gained new fans worldwide. The album’s popularity also attracted the attention of U.S. Synthpop record label A Different Drum who signed them, and released “Transients” in 2001, “N-Gin” in 2005, “Antidote” in 2009; and “Electra” in 2014.

“Transients” was the final album to feature Kimmo Karjalainen as vocalist for the band. The albums “N-Gin” and “Antidote” both included several guest singers, including Christopher Anton (Information Society), Kirk Taylor (The Dignity of Labour), Marcus Fellechner (Rename), and Albert Martinez (Neuropa) just to name a few. “Electra” featured all female vocals by Sonja Myers.

Neuroactive signed with A Different Drum in 1998, and continued to release material under that label until its closing in 2014. Now they are on board of one of the most prolific labels in the electronic scene, Alfa Matrix.

Welcome back guys!

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.