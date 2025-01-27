Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The British new wave/post-punk band Modern English has announced its upcoming May and June amphitheater tour of North America supporting Scottish band Simple Minds. The 24-date tour will represent Simple Minds’ biggest North American run in four decades and kick off on Friday, May 16 at the Cascades Amphitheater in Ridgefield, WA. Additional support on the tour in all markets will be provided by Soft Cell.

“It’s been a big journey for everybody, and our early days are really important to us,” frontman Robbie Grey says. “We haven’t changed that much. We’re still the same people inside. And the original members are the sound of the band — Stephen [Walker] on the keyboards, making lots of noises with all his analog synths, and then the sounds made by guitarist Gary [McDowell] or bassist Mick [Conroy]. If you take some of those components away, you won’t have the Modern English sound.”

Modern English will be promoting its latest album “1 2 3 4” which was produced by Mario J. McNulty (David Bowie, Lou Reed, Nine Inch Nails). It is the band’s first album of new material in eight years.

<a href="https://modernenglish.bandcamp.com/album/1-2-3-4">1 2 3 4 by Modern English</a>

Modern English tour dates with Simple Minds and Soft Cell

MAY

16 — Ridgefield, WA — Cascades Amphitheater *

17 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena *

20 — Concord, CA — Toyota Pavilion at Concord *

22 — Inglewood, CA — Kia Forum *

23 — Greater Palm Springs, CA — Acrisure Arena *

24 — Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

25 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *

27 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena *

30 — Austin, TX — Moody Center *

31 — Woodlands, TX — Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

JUNE

01 — Irving, TX — The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory *

04 — Rogers, AR — The Walmart AMP *

05 — Maryland Heights, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

07 — Atlanta, GA — Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

10 — Columbia, MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion *

11 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center *

13 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell at Jones Beach Theater *

14 — Philadelphia, PA — The Mann Center *

15 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center *

17 — Montreal, QC — Centre Bell *

18 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage *

20 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

21 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre *

22 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center *

* — w/ Simple Minds, Soft Cell

About Modern English

Modern English, formed in Colchester, Essex, in 1979, comprises Robbie Grey (vocals), Gary McDowell (guitar, vocals), and Michael Conroy (bass, vocals). Initially known as The Lepers, the band expanded their lineup with Richard Brown (drums) and Stephen Walker (keyboards), eventually rebranding as Modern English.

Their journey began with the release of their debut album, “Mesh & Lace” (1981), which was self-produced and recorded at Jacobs Studios in Farnham, England. Building on this foundation, the follow-up album, “After the Snow” (1982), showcased a more polished sound and was produced by Hugh Jones, a collaborator known for his work with Echo & the Bunnymen and The Sound. This album prominently featured the hit “I Melt with You,” which gained widespread popularity in the U.S. and remains a classic.

Continuing their momentum, Modern English released “Ricochet Days” in 1984, once again produced by Hugh Jones, cementing their creative partnership. However, their fourth album, “Stop Start” (1986), marked a departure in production style, with Stephen Stewart-Short taking over as producer.

Following a brief hiatus, the band made a strong return with “Pillow Lips” (1990), produced by Pat Collier. This album included a re-recorded version of “I Melt with You,” introducing it to a new generation of listeners. Fast forward to 2010, they released “Soundtrack,” produced by Hugh Jones, which became their first release on Darla Records.

Modern English unveiled “Take Me to the Trees” in 2016. This album was produced by Martyn Young of Colourbox and MARRS, who also provided additional keyboards, adding depth to the sound. Most recently, their latest work, “1 2 3 4” (2024), was produced by Mario McNulty, renowned for his collaborations with David Bowie and Lou Reed.

