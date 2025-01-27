How Smartphones are Shaping the Future of Gaming

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Smartphones have become an indispensable part of our daily lives. From work to the grocery store, we take them with us everywhere. Part of what makes these portable devices so attractive is that they can be used for so many functions. If you need to send a quick message to your roommate, your smartphone will instantly connect you. The same goes for everything from viewing bank accounts to keeping tabs on the latest news. There really seems to be no limit to what smartphones can do.

So, it comes as no surprise that these devices have become a big part of how we entertain ourselves. Whether you use it to listen to your favorite artists on Spotify or stream a series on HBO Max, chances are your smartphone keeps you entertained throughout the day. As for gaming, smartphones have taken their place alongside consoles and PCs as one of the most popular platforms. Many even view smartphones as the future of gaming. Here we look at why.

The Power of Next-Gen Mobile Hardware

You’ve probably noticed that most people engage in some type of gaming on their phones. Whether they’re playing a battle royale title like Fortnite or spinning the reels in an online casino, mobile devices often take center stage in the gaming world.

Online casinos have become more popular in recent years, so many platforms have designed dedicated mobile apps that allow people to play casino games on the go. Slots featuring a wide range of themes, from Ancient Egyptian ruins to mythical Norse legends, have always been crowd favorites, along with table games like blackjack and roulette. When we visit an online casino using our smartphone, we probably don’t think about the powerful processors that have made it possible to display the games on our screens.

The technology used in today’s phones is set to get even better. For example, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Gaming Platform is designed for use with handheld devices, bringing improved CPU and GPU performance that supports high-definition gameplay. Artificial intelligence (AI) chipsets will also improve the mobile experience, allowing for more efficient processing and adaptive performance.

The Future of Cloud Gaming on Mobile

Photo by appshunter.io on Unsplash

Cloud gaming has already been around for a few years, but hasn’t yet gone fully mainstream yet because of limitations in internet speed and latency issues. However, the rollout of 5G has started to change all of that. Mobile devices can now support a smoother, lag-free experience with faster load times and more reliable connections — exactly what’s needed to optimize cloud gaming.

Cloud gaming is appealing because it doesn’t require an investment in expensive hardware to play AAA titles. Instead, players can stream the titles they want to their existing devices, including smartphones, which couldn’t previously handle these demanding titles because of hardware limitations.

Cloud gaming works in much the same way as streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video. Players pay a monthly fee to access a library of games that are hosted on powerful remote servers; no downloads or installation of software required.

AI and Personalized Mobile Gaming Experiences

While AI might not immediately spring to mind when the subject of mobile gaming comes up, it’s already having a big impact, and is expected to continue to grow in the future. AI already plays a big role in some games, such as in adapting difficulty level based on a player’s actions, real-time voice interactions, and procedural content generation. For example, AI-powered non-player characters (NPCs) can adjust to a player’s strategies in real time, making single-player campaigns more competitive and enjoyable than in the past.

In the future, we may see AI companions that become our virtual assistants or social gaming partners. As one can imagine, an AI companion will make the experience even more personal, as they would support our engage with our unique styles and preferences as we play. The expectation is that these changes will allow us to connect even more to the virtual worlds we explore and make gaming even more realistic.

