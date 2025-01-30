Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out now from the post-punk / electronic duo Dragon Welding is the new single “We Dance Among You”. This is the band’s second offering from their forthcoming album “The Naughty Step“, out February 28 via Dimple Discs. Fans of Erasure will particularly like this band.

Dragon Welding is an anagram of Andrew Golding, perhaps best known as co-founder and guitarist of Essex-based indie noise-pop act The Wolfhounds. He says this about the single: “The theme here is how climate change denial has elevated ignorance to ridiculous levels. ‘Drill Baby, Drill’. The next generations of people will look back at our generation in absolute horror. It’s about those hiding amongst us in plain sight. Profit over the planet every time with a complete disregard for the next generations…”

The single comes accompanied by a dynamic stop-start animation, created by graphic artist Andy Royston, who also designed the album’s cover.

For the new album “The Naughty Step”, Golding is joined by vocalist Nik Cockshott (formerly of The Spores and The Keatons). In late 2024, the duo shared the album’s first 3-track single “Up And Away”. Initially joining Golding for a one-off show in 2023, Cockshott and Golding soon began working together on new material, resulting in the 2024 single “These Are Dangerous Times”, a radical electronic reworking of Dragon Welding’s debut release five years prior, essentially marking Dragon Welding’s rebirth as a group.

After debuting in 2019 with an eponymous album, Dragon Welding released the all-instrumental “Lights Behind The Eyes” (2021) and then “Fictionary” (2023), which featured guest appearances by Anthony Chapman of Collapsed Lung and Alice Golding of The Othyrs.

“‘Dragon Welding’ is very much about following the noise and seeing where it goes. We never deliberately set out to create a particular sound but, for these songs, I was trying to ensure that my contributions on guitar were overlaid onto the sparsity of the sound. I deliberately left gaps in the canvas to fill out later once the music had dried,” says Andrew Golding.

“It is an expansion of the Dragon Welding sound of the previous albums. Having Nik sing on all the tracks gave me an impetus to focus on the lyrics and music, letting him interpret them in his own way. It’s very much ‘80s electronica meets glam rock via paranoia.”

<a href="https://dimplediscdragonwelding.bandcamp.com/album/up-and-away-ep">Up And Away EP by Dragon Welding</a>

“We Dance Among You” is out now on all music platforms, including Spotify and Bandcamp. “The Naughty Step” album, set for release on February 28, is now available for pre-order. Vinyl and CDs will be available from Rough Trade, Amazon and Resident Records.

On March 1, Dragon Welding’s album launch show will take place at Betsey Trotwood in London, along with krautrock-folkrock outfit (and label-mates) The Othyrs.

