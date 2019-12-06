Ministry releases ‘Prescripture: The Visual History’ book

Today the American industrial-metal pioneers Ministry released their authorized 248 pages book ‘Ministry – Prescripture: The Visual History’ via Melodic Virtue. It is a collection of rare and unseen photos from the very beginning in 1981 until today, behind the scene pictures of Al Jourgensen’s personal collection and stuff coming from past and present members of the band.

The author of the book is Aaron Tanner (who also created a visual history for Pixies) and features artwork from Brian Shanley and Paul Elledge. The book opens with an introduction by Jello Biafra. Many exclusive quotes are featured from members of Smashing Pumpkins, ZZ Top, Cheap Trick, NWA, Ramones, Nine Inch Nails, Tool, Megadeth, AFI, Slayer, Jane’s Addiction, Rammstein, The Flaming Lips, Devo, Butthole Surfers, Static-X, Anthrax, White Zombie, Death Grips, Bauhaus, Killing Joke, High on Fire, GWAR, Einstürzende Neubauten, Revolting Cocks, and many more!

This exclusive book is limited to 2000 copies and also has a deluxe edition (500 copies only) including a t-shirt and vinyl single. Definitely a must have for the fans! You can order the book here.

