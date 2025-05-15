Millimetric – Red Paradox (Digital EP – Space Factory Records)
It’s been a few years since French producer François-Xavier Michel—formerly known as Digital Blood—got his machines back in action. The result is a new EP featuring three original tracks and a remix of Back To The Wave.
Michel continues to prove himself a true sound wizard, blending solid basslines with explosive sonic treatments. The sound remains somewhat minimal, crafted with a refined touch and a taste for vintage textures. This is a strong Techno-Body release, offering three excellent tracks and a powerful remix.
Millimetric is exactly the kind of project this scene needs—it’s just a pity we don’t hear more from it. (Rating:8½).
Listen to “35286”:
