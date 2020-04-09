Mick Harvey (Nick Cave) launches new track, ‘Turkish Theme’, from forthcoming album – listen here

Mick Harvey (Nick Cave) has launched a new track, ‘Turkish Theme’, from his forthcoming album, ‘Waves of ANZAC / The Journey’, out on Mute on 17 April. “Waves of ANZAC / The Journey” was composed, arranged and produced by Mick Harvey and mastered by Loki Lockwood at Creepy Hollow.

The album features two recent soundtracks recorded by Mick Harvey. The first, “Waves of ANZAC” looks at Sam Neill (Jurassic Park, The Piano)’s personal family history interwoven with the history of the First World War and the ANZACs through to the modern era. The second, “The Journey”, is a four-part composition released in support of #KidsOffNauru, a campaign working for the child refugees and people seeking asylum who find themselves in offshore detention.

You can listen to the track right here.

Mick Harvey is a founding member of The Birthday Party, Crime and the City Solution and The Bad Seeds and has collaborated extensively with PJ Harvey, Rowland S Howard and Anita Lane. His solo releases began in 1995 with the first in a series of Serge Gainsbourg interpretations and translations which he recently revived with two acclaimed releases in 2016 and 2017. Harvey has been scoring film and television since 1988’s ‘Ghosts… of the Civil Dead’ (Dir. John Hillcoat) and a collection of his soundtrack work – featuring music from ‘Chopper’ (Dir. Andrew Dominik, 2000), the award-winning soundtracks for ‘Australian Rules’ (Dir. Paul Goldman, 2002) and ‘Suburban Mayhem’ (Dir. Paul Goldman, 2006) and more – was released by Mute in 2006.

