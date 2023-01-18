Michigan based goth act Vvmpyre launches debut album after a string of singles

January 18, 2023 bernard
Michigan based goth act Vvmpyre launches debut album after a string of singles

Michigan based goth act Vvmpyre have just released their full-length debut LP, “Neon Night Fright” after a series of singles. You can expect a mix of horror with gothic guitars and dance beats.

Vvmpyre initially started out as a DJ on Nightride FM, but slowly evolved from being a mashup artist that dabbled in darksynth production to fully embracing darkwave. Several remixes later a few maxi singles followed, and now there’s the full album.

On the album we find the following guest singers: Brandon Ashley on guitar, plus vocalists Maverick & Jennifer Wilde and Sandra Bullet next to Oceanside85 and Upon Her Eyes.

“Neon Night Fright” is available on all major digital platforms including Bandcamp.

Here’s the video for “Atrocity”.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)



Tags:

You may have missed

Michigan based goth act Vvmpyre launches debut album after a string of singles

Michigan based goth act Vvmpyre launches debut album after a string of singles

January 18, 2023 bernard
New album Ryuichi Sakamoto '12' out now, a sonic battle with cancer

New album Ryuichi Sakamoto ’12’ out now, a sonic battle with cancer

January 17, 2023 bernard
Edley ODowd announces the release of 'F(our) ward' on February 23rd

Edley ODowd announces the release of ‘F(our) ward’ on February 23rd

January 17, 2023 bernard
'Walking in their shoes', a Depeche Mode fan's unofficial guide to London

‘Walking in their shoes’, a Depeche Mode fan’s unofficial guide to London

January 17, 2023 bernard
6LP boxset for a-ha's 1985 album 'Hunting High and Low'

6LP boxset for a-ha’s 1985 album ‘Hunting High and Low’

January 17, 2023 bernard