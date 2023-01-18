Michigan based goth act Vvmpyre launches debut album after a string of singles

Michigan based goth act Vvmpyre have just released their full-length debut LP, “Neon Night Fright” after a series of singles. You can expect a mix of horror with gothic guitars and dance beats.

Vvmpyre initially started out as a DJ on Nightride FM, but slowly evolved from being a mashup artist that dabbled in darksynth production to fully embracing darkwave. Several remixes later a few maxi singles followed, and now there’s the full album.

On the album we find the following guest singers: Brandon Ashley on guitar, plus vocalists Maverick & Jennifer Wilde and Sandra Bullet next to Oceanside85 and Upon Her Eyes.

“Neon Night Fright” is available on all major digital platforms including Bandcamp.

<a href="https://vvmpyre.bandcamp.com/album/neon-night-fright">Neon Night Fright by VVMPYRE</a>

Here’s the video for “Atrocity”.