Metroland’s new ‘0’ album released today: Belgian electronica duo launches on CD & blue vinyl, plus standalone ‘X’ album

Metroland’s latest album, “0,” is now available on CD, double blue vinyl, and for download. During the pre-sale, those who pre-ordered the double vinyl received a complimentary “X” album CD. This exclusive 75-minute anniversary release features five mega mixes, each representing one of their five studio albums and highlighting the vintage synth music of Belgium.

The “X” album is now solely available as an independent album at the standard album price, on CD via the Alfa Matrix webstore and as a download via Bandcamp.

Both the vinyl and CD versions of “0” contain 12 tracks each, with Metroland making a conscious effort to differentiate them through subtly distinct artwork and varied track listings, showcasing that they are not just an ordinary computer pop band.

About Metroland

Metroland, a Belgian electronic duo, is known for their unique blend of minimalistic, melodic synthpop and a passion for transportation and urban themes. Formed in 2012, the duo consists of Passenger A and Passenger S, who have managed to make a name for themselves in the electronic music scene with their meticulously crafted soundscapes and engaging live performances.

Passenger A, a talented keyboardist and sound designer, and Passenger S, a skilled programmer and composer, met in the late 1990s while working at a local record store. Bonding over their shared love for electronic music pioneers like Kraftwerk, OMD, and Depeche Mode, they began to collaborate on music projects. This collaboration eventually led to the formation of Metroland.

Metroland’s debut album, “Mind The Gap,” released in 2012, received critical acclaim and solidified the duo’s reputation as a noteworthy electronic act. The album’s concept centered on urban living and public transportation, featuring tracks like “Enjoying the View” and “Inner City Transport,” which demonstrated the duo’s talent for crafting immersive, atmospheric soundscapes that encapsulate modern city life. In our review of “Mind The Gap,” we said: “Metroland’s music flawlessly merges catchy melodies with inventive sound design, channeling the essence of classic electronic acts while forging a fresh and contemporary soundscape.”

In 2015, Metroland unveiled their second album, “Triadic Ballet.” Drawing inspiration from the Bauhaus movement, this album delved into a more experimental and artistic realm, examining the confluence of art, design, and technology. Songs like “Zeppelin” and “Design” displayed the duo’s dedication to pushing electronic music boundaries while remaining true to their origins. The Electricity Club commented on “Triadic Ballet”: “Metroland demonstrates their capacity to evolve and innovate, while maintaining their roots, making this album a must-listen for electronic music enthusiasts.”

“Things Will Never Sound the Same Again,” Metroland’s third album, was released in 2016 as a homage to the late Louis Zachert, a dear friend and mentor of the duo. The album showcased a deeper, more introspective facet of Metroland, with tracks like “Under the Roof” and “Cube” delving into themes of loss and memory. Release Magazine remarked: “Metroland’s ‘Things Will Never Sound the Same Again’ is a poignant tribute to their friend, revealing an emotional depth and introspection seldom witnessed in electronic music.”

In 2018, Metroland returned with “Men in a Frame,” an album inspired by the realm of photography. Collaborating with various photographers, Metroland crafted a one-of-a-kind audio-visual experience, pairing each song with a specific photograph. Tracks like “Shades of Pale” and “Exhibition” underscored the duo’s prowess in evoking vivid visual imagery through their music. Peek-A-Boo Magazine praised the album: “The unparalleled audio-visual experience of ‘Men in a Frame’ cements Metroland’s position as an inventive and groundbreaking electronic duo.”