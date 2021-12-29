Metal Disco – Καμία Εξουσία (EP – Werkstatt Recordings)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, EBM, Electroclash.

Format: Digital, CD, Cassette.

Background/Info: Greek musician/producer and Werkstatt Recordings owner Toxic Razor has been extremely prolific this year. He not only released several Metal Disco productions, but also releases for his other projects like Paradox Obscur and Beatbox Machinery. This new EP features three songs and has been released the same day as the EP “Rough & Dirty”.

Content: The approach and way of production remains exactly the same; composing songs with fewer instruments, which are all analogue. The main difference is that this EP featuring 3 songs has been sung in Greek. It creates a rather exotic effect while the music is moving in between Electroclash –the opening song reminding me of Miss Kittin & The Hacker, and harder plus darker EBM.

+ + + : The EP only features 3 short songs, but I definitely enjoy the minimal fusion between all the different influences. The opening Electroclash piece reveals great sound treatments while the last track is a heavier production in sound and vocals.

– – – : As for the “Rough & Dirty”-EP the songs are pretty short and even a little bit too short, the longest track is 2”22’.

Conclusion: Metal Disco is a project I’ve always liked for its sexy vintage sound as an ode to 80s electro-Wave.

Best songs: “Καμία Εξουσία”, “Μοιραία Στιγμή”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/metaldiscomusic

Label: www.facebook.com/werkstattrecordings