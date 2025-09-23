Mark Lane – Yelling At Cars (Digital/Vinyl EP – Idiosyncratics)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Some music lovers from the ’80s will for sure remember the work of American artist Mark Lane. One standout is the album “Male Nymph”, which even featured The Klinik on a track. Over the years, Lane has remained active, though his releases have been sporadic rather than regular.

“Yelling At Cars”, released last year, is well worth discovering for anyone nostalgic for the golden age of Electro-Wave. The title track is a prime example: pure old-school Electro with a sharp minimalist edge. Among the other three tracks, the B-side deserves special mention, as it perfectly captures the true spirit of ’80s Electro-Wave. Its magical analog textures are sure to stir the heart of any sentimental listener.

This EP is more than worth your attention and proves that Mark Lane is still capable of surprising us. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Yelling At Cars”:

https://marklane2.bandcamp.com/track/yelling-at-cars

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)