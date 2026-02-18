Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Bad news for dark ambient fans. The Spanish dark ambient imprint Marbre Negre has announced that the label will close permanently. In a statement sent to contacts, the label which is based in Reus confirmed that it can no longer dedicate the time and effort needed to continue its activities.

The founder , Òscar Alfonso, described the decision as the end of “many years of hard work and dedication to the record label,” adding that the experience of working with “countless projects” and meeting “many interesting people” had been “very positive.”

Although the label is shutting down, Marbre Negre’s Bandcamp and Discogs pages will remain active until all remaining stock has been sold. All products on Bandcamp are currently offered with a 50% discount using the code end.

About Marbre Negre

Marbre Negre is a Spanish music label and distributor originally established in Barcelona and, since 2019, operating from Reus, Catalonia. Founded as a label in 2006 with a first release by the project Persona, it initially focused on dark ambient and related electronic styles before expanding its catalogue and activities.

Behind Marbre Negre we find Catalan musician and noise/post-industrial artist Òscar Alfonso together with art historian and visual artist Desirée, who co-directed the label during its first decade. Alfonso also worked as a driving force behind projects such as Persona, Gyakusatsu and Urge To Kill, while Desirée contributed visual identity and artwork.

In 2009 Marbre Negre added mail-order and distribution, working with small-run cassettes, CDrs and CDs across dark ambient, noise, harsh noise wall, power electronics and experimental music. Over the following years it released material by acts such as Persona, Nuhg, Gyakusatsu, Impur and others, often in hand-numbered editions with elaborate packaging.

The label also curated events and compilations under the Marbre Negre Fest banner, including the cassette compilation “Marbre Negre Fest I” released in April 2024, which documented performances by various artists from its network. By mid-2025 the Bandcamp catalogue listed close to 200 releases, spanning digital albums, limited tapes and CDs.

<a href="https://marbrenegre.bandcamp.com/album/marbre-negre-fest-i" rel="noopener">Marbre Negre Fest I by Signatus, Catatonic State, Soma & Gyakusatsu</a>

With the 2026 announcement of its closure, Marbre Negre concludes a two-decade run as a specialist outlet for dark ambient, noise and experimental music from Spain including work from Opera Im Keller, Incapacitants, Chants of the Dilapidated, Gyakusatsu, Corprès, Impur, Flutwacht, Pandemonium, Incanus, Cyanosis, Destruktionsanstalt, Zero Null, Soma, Demolition Daniel, Punishment, Baah, Jaw Surgery, Dosis Letalis, Inanition, Spasm Of Charity, Astarium, Anonymous Masturbaudioum, Tuffo, Le Silence Des Ruines, Sudaria, Persona, Madrelarva, Bu.D.D.A., B°Tong, Noisesculptor, Dreadnought, Urge To Kill, Barrera, Moral Order, Zoloft Evra, Uitgeschakeld, Damien De Coene, Blackfrost, Duga-3, Varunian, Javier Piñango, David Area, Scmute, Noir Noir, Signatus, Catatonic State, etc..

