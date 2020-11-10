Listen to a new Cabaret Voltaire track ahead of the release of ‘Shadow Of Fear’, their first new album in 26 years

“What’s Goin’ On” is a brand new Cabaret Voltaire track taken from the release of “Shadow Of Fear” which is out next week.

“Shadow Of Fear” is Cabaret Voltaire’s first new album in 26 years and is Cabaret Voltaire’s first release with Richard H Kirk as the sole member of the band.

Here’s the new track “What’s Goin’ On”.

Originally active between 1973-1994 – Cabaret Voltaire featured Chris Watson until 1981 and Stephen Mallinder until 1994 – the group were inactive for 20 years until – with Kirk as the sole remaining member – the 2014 performance at Berlin’s Atonal festival.

