Comeback for Geike Arnaert as frontwoman Hooverphonic – Luka Cruysberghs gets the boot

The old line-up of Hooverphonic, with front singer Geike Arnaert, is back. The news was confirmed by the Belgian band.

The arrival of Geike also means the exit of singer Luka Cruysberghs, who met Alex Callier as coach of “The Voice”. “It’s a bit bittersweet for Luka, of course,” Callier realizes. “She is an excellent singer, without a doubt. We have traveled across Europe and the United States, and we have had many memorable moments together. We continue to support her with all our heart. Luka will get a solo single from Universal and if she wants to, I will of course continue to accompany her solo as well.”

A phone call about the twentieth anniversary of Hooverphonic’s most famous song, “Mad about you”, triggered Arnaert’s comeback, according to Alex Callier. “The split in 2008 was by no means hostile, although it has been suggested here and there. We were very sorry that she left the band. Geike wanted to make a solo album, and couldn’t combine that with the full-time job with the band.”

The rest is history so it seems. “We ran into each other. We started chatting. All three of us were eager to work together again, so we felt we had to do this”, the band explains in a press release. “It is still the core Hooverphonic, which is synonymous with the band for many people. It’s that simple.”

Tonight at midnight, “Mad About You” will be released in a new version, with the voice of Arnaert. Below is the original version.

