Listen to 7-track set of Erasure at BBC Radio 2’s ‘Live At Home’ festival

Erasure has performed live on BBC Radio 2’s ‘Live At Home’ festival last week’s Monday. That set is now available for

delayed listening. The set was pre-recorded and not really live of course strictly speaking.

The tracklist was the following:

Chorus (Radio 2 Live at Home 2020) Blue Savannah (Radio 2 Live at Home 2020) Hey Now (Think I Got A Feeling) (Radio 2 Live at Home 2020) Drama (Radio 2 Live at Home) Love to Hate You (Radio 2 Live at Home 2020) Nerves Of Steel (Radio 2 Live at Home 2020) A Little Respect (Radio 2 Live at Home 2020)

Tune in right below.

The ‘Live At Home’ concept is a virtual version of BBC Radio 2’s annual one-day music festival which usually happens in front of a live audience of 50,000 people in London’s Hyde Park. But corona decided otherwise so instead Erasure joined a virtual line-up (which also included – just for your info – Craig David, Gregory Porter, John Legend, The Killers, McFly, Nile Rogers & Chic, the Pretenders, Sheryl Cole and Tom Jones).

