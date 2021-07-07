Limited 30th anniversary edition for Camouflage’s ‘Meanwhile’ album on 2CD

Out via Bureau B by the end of this month is a limited 30th anniversary edition (1500 copies) in 2CD digipak reissue of the Camouflage album “Meanwhile”. The bonus CD holds a wealth of rare and unreleased recordings.

Founded in the southern German city of Bietigheim-Bissingen by Heiko Maile, Oliver Kreyssig and Marcus Meyn in the year 1984, the band Camouflage scored an unexpected international hit with their debut album “Voices & Images” in 1988. Their sophomore album “Methods of Silence”, released just a year later, was an even bigger success with songs like “The Great Commandment” and “Love is a Shield” becoming synth pop classics.

For the production of their third album “Meanwhile” Heiko Maile and Marcus Meyn (Oliver Kreyssig had left the band by then) recorded the songs with a band lineup with real drums, bass, guitar and keyboards. This change brought some controversy, and Marcus later said that if they had been given advice against the change in style, things may have gone differently.

Two singles were released from “Meanwhile: “Heaven (I Want You)” and a double a-side of “This Day” and “Handsome”.

Tracks on the bonus CD:

Mother (Electronica Mix 2020) Waiting (Demo) Spellbound (Demo) Seize your Day (Demo) Bitter Sweet (Demo) Who the Hell is David Butler? (Demo) Riding with Lawrence (Demo) Finally Writing (Demo) Lonestar Karma (Demo) Missing Mark (Demo) Quest for a Cure (Demo) Towers (Demo) Heaven (Club Mix) Heaven (Club Too Mix) Handsome (Mosaic Remix) Handsome (Psycho-Ray-Mix) Handsome (Slow-Motion-Mix) Handsome (Live 2000 preparation)

Here are the original video’s from the release.