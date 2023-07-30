Lights A.M – Stories Without Words Vol.2 (Album – Alfa Matrix)
Genre/Influences: Ambient-Electro, Cinematic.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Erlend Eilertsen -in a previous life involved with Essence Of Mind, is back on track unleashing the third album of his solo-project Lights A.M. The work features ten new tracks. The album is also available as a CD featuring both debut albums as a bonus.
Content: Lights A.M moves on there where previous work stopped; it’s a dreamy, astral, instrumental, retro-like Ambient-Electro production. Slow rhythms are getting it more accessible while giving a little extra to the production.
+ + + : Lights A.M isn’t reinventing the Ambient-Electro style which clearly evokes good-old pioneers from the Berlin school and others. The Cinematic feeling is more present creating a visual appeal. This work also features the best cuts I’ve heard so far. “Afraid To Let Go” is a brilliant piece of Ambient-Electronics with a true, elevating, effect. “A Sign Of Life” coming next is another noticeable cut.
– – – : You clearly get the feeling the music is part of a wider, artistic, concept so I’m missing this ‘other’ creation.
Conclusion: This is my personal favorite work by Lights A.M which stands for dreamy Electronics in the midst of dark times…
Best songs: “Afraid To Let Go”, “A Sign Of Life”, “Can You Feel It”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/lightsaftermidnight
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.