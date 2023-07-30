Lights A.M – Stories Without Words Vol.2 (Album – Alfa Matrix)

Genre/Influences: Ambient-Electro, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Erlend Eilertsen -in a previous life involved with Essence Of Mind, is back on track unleashing the third album of his solo-project Lights A.M. The work features ten new tracks. The album is also available as a CD featuring both debut albums as a bonus. 

Content: Lights A.M moves on there where previous work stopped; it’s a dreamy, astral, instrumental, retro-like Ambient-Electro production. Slow rhythms are getting it more accessible while giving a little extra to the production.

+ + + : Lights A.M isn’t reinventing the Ambient-Electro style which clearly evokes good-old pioneers from the Berlin school and others. The Cinematic feeling is more present creating a visual appeal. This work also features the best cuts I’ve heard so far. “Afraid To Let Go” is a brilliant piece of Ambient-Electronics with a true, elevating, effect. “A Sign Of Life” coming next is another noticeable cut.

– – – : You clearly get the feeling the music is part of a wider, artistic, concept so I’m missing this ‘other’ creation.

Conclusion: This is my personal favorite work by Lights A.M which stands for dreamy Electronics in the midst of dark times…

Best songs: “Afraid To Let Go”, “A Sign Of Life”, “Can You Feel It”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/lightsaftermidnight

Label: www.alfa-matrix.com / www.facebook.com/Alfa.Matrix

