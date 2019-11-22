Liebknecht – on Tour with Nitzer Ebb – to launch new album in December, ‘Produkt’ – trailer available now

Out on December 13 is the newest studio album by Liebknecht. “Produkt” comes in limited edition of 500 hand-numbered copies and contains three additional bonus tracks compared to the digital version.

For the younger generation which probably doesn’t know who is behind this project, Liebknecht is the brainchild of Daniel Myer who is also the founder of Haujobb, Architect etc. and a member of the current line-up of Covenant. Via Liebknecht Myer brings a mix of techno, dancefloor elements and dark textures.

Below is the album teaser.

On tour with Nitzer Ebb

Liebknecht is the tour support of Nitzer Ebb during their European Tour. Below are the dates.

07.11.19 D-Berlin

08.11.19 D-Dresden

09.11.19 D-Hamburg

10.11.19 D-Magdeburg

12.11.19 D-München

14.11.19 D-Oberhausen

15.11.19 D-Oberhausen

16.11.19 D-Langen

17.11.19 F-Paris

18.11.19 F-Strassbourg

19.11.19 NL-Heerlen

20.11.19 B-Sint-Niklaas

22.11.19 GB-Glasgow

23.11.19 GB-Manchester

24.11.19 GB-London

13.12.19 E-Madrid

14.12.19 E-Barcelona

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.