Peter Ulrich launches new collaborations album in his Collaboration trilogy series: ‘Final Reflections’ – listen to the title track

Part 3 of The Peter Ulrich Collaboration album Trilogy hits the streets on 3 December 2019. “Final Reflections” follows in the footsteps of “The Painted Caravan” and “Tempus Fugitives” and features a host of writers and performers from both sides of the Atlantic.

The Peter Ulrich Collaboration is a collaboration helmed by Peter Ulrich, former percussionist for the iconic Dead Can Dance, and Trebor ‘Big T’ Lloyd of City Canyons Productions as producer and a principal collaborator. The group features songwriting by Ulrich, Lloyd, and New York songwriters Anne Husick, Sara Wendt and Kathy Sheppard among others with vocals by David Steele, Wendt, Ulrich, Jen Elliott, Shane Chapman, Stephanie Linn, Timothy Dark, Sharon Hochman-Hawk and other American and English talents.

Here’s already the opening track: “Artificial Man”.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.