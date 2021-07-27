Gareth Jones returns with second album of electronica project Nous Alpha (together with Christopher Bono)

(Photo by Our Silent Canvas Records) Out now is “A Walk in the Woods”, the second album from Nous Alpha (Gareth Jones & Christopher Bono). “A Walk In The Woods” is the follow up to the Nous Alpha 2019 debut, “Without Falsehood”, and is according to the duo “a collaboration with the natural world through the lens of modern music technology, with natural elements created by performing with found objects in the dense woods of the nearby Catskill Mountains and around the Our Silent Canvas studio”.

Nous Alpha was formed a few years ago when Christopher asked Gareth to help mix two tracks for his project Ghost Against Ghost, which appeared on the 2017 album “Still love”. Nous Alpha exist as a parallel to NOUS, Christopher’s loose collective of diverse players with improvisation as its cornerstone.

You can check the new album below. In case you didn’t know, Gareth Jones is an English music producer and engineer notable for working with Depeche Mode, Einstürzende Neubauten, Wire and Erasure.